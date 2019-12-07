India, Myanmar review entire gamut of bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], Dec 07 (ANI): India and Myanmar reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including trade relations and border cooperation during the 18th round of Foreign Office Consultations here on Friday.

During the consultation, the Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Myanmar side was led by Permanent Secretary, U Soe Han.

Han expressed appreciation for the development assistance and capacity building support offered by India especially in recent years. He welcomed that bilateral ties between the two nations are at the highest ever level.

The two sides also reviewed the status of India's ongoing projects in Myanmar.

Gokhale reiterated the priority India attaches to its partnership with Myanmar, a neighbour and an ASEAN partner which is at the intersection of our 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies. The Myanmar Permanent Secretary equally reaffirmed the high priority his Government attaches to relations with India.

During his stay in India, Han will also visit Bodh Gaya. (ANI)

