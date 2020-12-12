India, Myanmar to share intelligence information to control drug trafficking

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India and Myanmar agreed upon the exchange of intelligence information in a timely manner to conduct follow-up investigation in drug seizure cases, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday after the conclusion of fifth India-Myanmar bilateral meeting on Drug Control Cooperation which was held on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was led by the Director-General Narcotics Control Bureau, Rakesh Asthana, and the Myanmar delegation was led by the Commander of the Drug Enforcement Division (DED) cum Joint Secretary of the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control, Pol. Brig. Gen. Win Naing.

According to a statement from the Home Ministry, Asthana highlighted issues particularly the trafficking of heroin and amphetamine type stimulants (ATS) in the country. "He said that high prevalence of drug abuse in the North Eastern States abutting the Myanmar border is a major cause of concern for India. Apart from porosity of the India-Myanmar border, drug trafficking through the maritime route in the Bay of Bengal has emerged as a new challenge for both countries," the statement read.



The statement added that the Commander of DED, Pol. Brig. Gen. Win Naing elaborated on the growing threat of the production of yaba tablets (methamphetamine) which has caused grave concern in the region. "He urged India to develop frequent information exchange on the trafficking of drugs and precursor smuggling activities at every level."

"Both countries agreed on the exchange of intelligence information in a timely manner to conduct follow-up investigations in drug seizure cases, new psychotropic substances and their precursors. They also agreed to conduct border level officers/field level officers meetings on regular basis between frontline officers to strengthen the existing cooperation on drug law enforcement," the statement read.

The home ministry said further that was decided to exchange information on illegal entry and exit points of illicit drug trafficking on the Myanmar-India borders and information on the technology being used to interdict drug trafficking. (ANI)

