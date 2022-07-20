India, Namibia sign three MoUs on sidelines of 17th CII EXIM Bank Conclave

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): On the sidelines of the ongoing 17th CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership, India and Namibia signed three MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Namibia H.E. Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah is on a visit to India from July 17-21 to attend the 17th CII EXIM Bank Conclave as well as to hold bilateral talks between India and Namibia.

During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister met with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and also held an extensive round of bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. Three MoUs were signed during the visit between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a release.

Taking to Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet Namibian DPM and Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah this morning."

The MoUs signed between India and Namibia are on 'Wildlife Conversation and Sustainable Biodiversity Utilization, the agreement between Namibia and India on 'Authorizing Spouses and Dependents of Members of the Diplomatic Mission to Engage in Gainful Employment and the MoU between National Forensic Science University (NFSU) of India and Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute (NPFSI).



The visiting DPM delivered her address at the inaugural of the CII Exim Bank Conclave on 19 July 2022.



Moreover, a country session on doing business with Namibia was also held on 20 July 2022 on the sidelines of the conclave where prominent business houses and business persons were present. The visiting DPM also had business meetings covering several sectors of the economy including small industries, renewable energy, agricultural equipment and technology, startups and vaccine manufacturing among others, the Press Release read.

Notably, the visit by the Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Namibia is expected to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The CII- EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

The upcoming edition focussed on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa. (ANI)







