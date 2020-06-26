India needs to counter China by identifying its strengths, says activist

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): A social activist and journalist has accused China for using `strategic encircling' against India by the use of money which can only be countered by New Delhi through the identification of Beijing's strengths and weaknesses.

Yana Mir, the editor-in-chief of The Real Kashmir News, said, "China has started using strategic encircling against India. It started giving money to India's neighbours like Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the name of development. Pakistan already is under Chinese debt and it has already been fighting a proxy war against India for a long time. Islamabad has always had poor diplomatic relations with India since beginning".

Yana was reacting after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

Yana said, "China is using the money and is successful in creating differences between India and its neighbours. China is forcing these countries to change their foreign policy with the strength of money".

While questioning how can India fight against it? She replied, "First, we have to understand China's strength and its weakness. We can't fight China just by banning its products. China's strength is its `Made in China' products which are available in the global market. To counter this, we need to adopt an economic strategy and have to go for an industrial revolution in India which can fight China".

The Kashmiri journalist said, "Imagine, if every next product in the world is `Made in India', our country will reach the top. So, we have to counter China with money".

"Secondly, we need to identify China's weaknesses. China's people are unhappy with the regime, as they are badly affected economically due to the Wuhan originated Coronavirus. A large number of people have lost jobs and businesses are shut whereas the government is distributing money to other countries. The people are unhappy", she said.

"The second weakness is that with the implementation of One China Policy, it has disturbed others like Taiwan, Hong Kong and even Tibet. So, we have to identify China's weaknesses and have to make it much stronger than China's strength," she concluded. (ANI)

