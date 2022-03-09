India-Nepal alumni network organises roundtable discussion in Kathmandu to celebrate women's day

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 9 (ANI): Sampark, India-Nepal Alumni Network, supported by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the ICCR in Nepal, and Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a roundtable discussion on Wednesday to celebrate International Women's Day.

As per an official statement by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu, the roundtable, titled "Political Participation of Women: Challenges and Way Forward" and held at Hotel Radisson in Kathmandu, invited participation from senior Nepali political leaders, including Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transportation Renu Kumari Yadav, former Chief Minister of Bagmati province Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Members of Parliament Binda Pandey and Pushpa Bhusal.



The roundtable was moderated by Prof. Ila Sharma, said the statement.

The speakers at the roundtable highlighted the important roles played by women in the political sphere, and the efforts required to bring the rights of women to the fore.

The engaging and dynamic panel discussion agreed that women's leadership is more needed than ever and legal provisions guaranteeing their representation is to be implemented to their full effect to boost participation in the policymaking, according to the statement. (ANI)

