India-Nepal annual border coordination meeting concludes in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 (ANI): The sixth annual coordination meeting between the border guarding forces of India and Nepal concluded in Kathmandu on Thursday, local media reported.

The meeting was held between Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Inspector General Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) from September 27 to 29.

The meeting started at APF Headquarters in Halchowk and ended after the two sides signed an agreement for border cooperation, Khabarhub reported.

The Indian delegation was led by S L Thaosen, Director-General of SSB and from the Nepal side, Raju Aryal, Inspector General of APF was leading the delegation.

Pankaj Darad (IPS) IG P.K Gupta, IG and S.Subramaniam DIG were part of the delegation from SSB.

During the meeting both the delegations deliberated on streamlining the mechanism to curb trans-border crimes, timely exchange of information and enhance security across the Indo-Nepal border.

Heads of both forces agreed to develop the mechanism to prevent illegal border crossing of third nation citizens through the border.



It was also decided that border forces will continue to reform methods used in view of present-day challenges. They mutually agreed to prevent the misuse of their respective territories by anti-nationals, according to Khabarhub.

The Sashastra Seema Bal delegation also called on Bal Krishna Khand, Home Minister of Nepal at his Office in Kathmandu and reiterated the commitment of SSB to work for strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two border forces of India and Nepal.

The security issues were also discussed for upcoming federal and provincial elections in Nepal.

The Director General, SSB and Inspector General, APF have been holding Coordination meetings every year since 2012, alternatively in India and Nepal, reported Khabarhub.

The 5th Annual Coordination meeting between SSB DG and APF IG was held in October last year. Both sides had agreed to take further measures for enhancing coordination and cooperation between their border guarding forces.

The decision was taken in the fifth annual coordination meeting between Director General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Inspector General, Armed Police Force (APF), Nepal.

The 5th Annual Coordination meeting began last year, on October 4 here in the national capital.

The Indian delegation was then led by DG BSF Kumar Rajesh Chandra and included Officers from SSB, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs. The Nepal delegation was led by Shailendra Khanal, IG APF and included Officers from APF, Home and Foreign Ministries of Nepal. (ANI)

