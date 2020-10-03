India-Nepal bilateral cooperation supporting Kathmandu in building indigenous capacities: Ambassador Kwatra

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Kathamndu to support Nepal in building indigenous capacities.

The Embassy of India marked the 56th anniversary of the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day-2020 through a webinar on "Sharing Knowledge and Experiences on Covid-19 Management".

During the webinar, ambassador Kwatra apprised on the COVID-related cooperation between both the countries, under which India has been extending assistance to Nepal since April 2020 through gifting of essential medicines including Remdisivir, PCR test kits and ICU ventilators, according to a statement by the Indian embassy.



The ITEC is India's flagship capacity building assistance initiative with near-global coverage to 160 developing countries, including Nepal.

The webinar brought together distinguished ITEC alumni from Nepal as well as expert voices from government and industry in India and Nepal to exchange views and share perspectives on addressing the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since last year, several ITEC capsules have been organised at India's premier institutions for officials from various institutions of Nepal in areas like judicial services for Nepal Supreme Court, Public Finance Management for Finance Ministry, training for revenue officials, anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism training, intensive training in water resources and development and the e-ITEC program on COVID-19 Management.

Besides Kwatra, Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources & Irrigation of the Government of Nepal; Bhagwan Koirala, Chairman-Nepal Medical Council; and Padmaprasad Pandey, Deputy Attorney General, Govt of Nepal participated in the discussion.

They were joined from India by Alka Sharma, Advisor, Department of Biotechnology in the Government of India, and Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director & Co-founder, Bharat Biotech International in Hyderabad. (ANI)

