India, Nepal connected through Ram-Janaki, share strong relationship: Nilamber Acharya

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Nepal's Ambassador to India Nilamber Acharya on Wednesday said that both countries are connected through Lord Ram and Sita and "share a deep and strong relationship".

Speaking on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Nepali envoy said that "Ram-Janaki continues to inspire the relationship to become more cooperative and strong in modern times."

"Indian PM Modi laid Ram Temple's foundation stone in Ayodhya. Connected through Ram-Sita, relationship between the two countries is deep and strong. Ram-Janaki continues to inspire the relationship to become more cooperative and strong in modern times," he said.

The remarks come amid the tensions between India and Nepal following the release of new Nepal map by Oli government. The revised map includes Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.

In his speech at the Ram temple foundation stone laying function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the occasion as historic and said that India is starting a glorious chapter when people across the country are excited and emotional to have finally achieved what they had been waiting for centuries. (ANI)

