India, Nepal express commitment for early completion of boundary works

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India and Nepal on Friday discussed the review of the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950, air entry routes and boundary matter and expressed the commitment to early completion of the boundary works in the remaining segments, Nepal Embassy has said.

In a release after the joint commission meeting here, the Embassy said both sides reviewed bilateral relations regarding COVID-19 vaccine, boundary and border management, connectivity and economic cooperation, trade and transit, power and water resources and culture and education.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali co-chaired the joint commission meeting.

The release said the two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in increasing cross-border infrastructure and connectivity, strengthening of development partnership and expeditious implementation of major ongoing projects and initiatives, including the first cross-border petroleum products pipeline, Integrated Check Posts at major border crossing points, railway links, power transmission lines and upgradation of roads and motorable bridges.

"The meeting discussed the boundary matter and expressed the commitment to early completion of the boundary works in the remaining segments. It also discussed the review of the Peace and Friendship Treaty of 1950, submission of the report of the Eminent Persons Group, and air entry routes," the release said.



The joint commission also deliberated on the progress in the discussions held between the two sides to review the bilateral treaties on trade, transit and rail services.

Both sides agreed for an early conclusion of the review of Treaty of Trade, Treaty of Transit and the amendments to Rail Services Agreement with a view to further strengthen cooperation in these fields.

The meeting agreed to expedite the work for 400 Kv Butwal-Gorakhpur cross-border transmission line.

The Nepali side thanked the Indian government for its assistance for essential medicines and medical equipment.

"On Nepal's request for India's support in availing COVID-19 vaccines, the Indian side assured that the requirements of the Himalayan nation would be in priority consideration after the roll out of the vaccines," the release said. (ANI)

