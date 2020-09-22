India, Nepal launch dedicated website on post earthquake reconstruction of education sector projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 22 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra and Sushil Gyewali, CEO of Nepal's National Reconstruction Authority, on Tuesday launched a dedicated website for post-earthquake reconstruction of education sector projects in Nepal.

"In a virtual launch ceremony today, Ambassador Kwatra and Sushil Gyewali, CEO NRA jointly unveiled a dedicated website on GOI assisted post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the education sector in Nepal," Indian Embassy said in a tweet.



The Embassy further said both countries -- India and Nepal -- are partners in development.

The devastating earthquake of 2015 that shook the Himalayan nation of Nepal had claimed nearly 10,000 lives, injuring thousands and displaced over half-a-million people. Gorkha, Sindhupalchowk and Dolakha were the epicentres of the earthquake. Hundreds of families were forced to sleep under the open sky or in the temporary settlement.

Post the earthquake, the Indian Government had committed USD 1 billion for the reconstruction of Nepal in form of grant and Line of Credit. Around USD 150 million was allocated for reconstruction in the housing sector, USD 100 million as grant and USD 50 million to be drawn from Line of Credit.(ANI)

