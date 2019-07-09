The seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism being held in Kathmandu on Monday.
The seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism being held in Kathmandu on Monday.

India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism reviews progress in bilateral projects

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:35 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism on Monday reviewed the progress made in the implementation of bilateral economic and development projects.
The meeting was co-chaired by Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.
"The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of all ongoing bilateral projects between Nepal and India in the areas of cross-border rails, petroleum pipelines, roads, integrated check posts, bridges, energy, irrigation, inundation, agriculture, post-earthquake reconstruction, among others," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.
"Both sides agreed to address the problems and obstacles for the smooth implementation of the projects," it said, adding they also agreed to expedite works for early completion.
The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's state visit to India in September 2016, to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion within the stipulated deadline.
"Ambassador Puri and Foreign Secretary Bairagi co-chaired the Oversight Mechanism meeting today and discussed the status of Government of India funded development projects. They expressed satisfaction on the progress made and agreed to work closely to complete them at an early date," the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted after the meeting.
The two countries decided to hold another round of meeting on a mutually convenient date.
The sixth meeting of the mechanism had taken place on July 18 last year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:42 IST

Trump hits back at UK envoy who called him 'inept', says US...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will "no longer" deal with UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch, after a series of diplomatic cables were leaked wherein the envoy had called the American leader as "inept" and "insecure."

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 01:23 IST

'Unbelievable fascism', says Maryam after 3 Pak news channels...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 9 (ANI): Three Pakistani news channels were taken off air in many cities across the country on Monday, prompting PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to term the incident as "unbelievable fascism" and a "shame."

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Roads become rivers as Washington deals with flash floods

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Roads were flooded in Washington after heavy rains marooned the city since Monday morning. The police have urged drivers to stay off the roads.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 22:15 IST

White House basement flooded as heavy rain hammers Washington

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Heavy downpour on Monday in Washington caused minor flooding in the basement of the White House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 21:50 IST

Nepal court announces 16 yrs jail term, 1 million penalty for...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): A court here on Monday announced 16 years of prison sentence and penalty worth one million (in Nepali Rupees) for a former United Nations official from Canada found guilty of child abuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Pak seeks to mobilise terrorists through Kartarpur Corridor, say experts

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan will use the proposed Kartarpur corridor to revive its nefarious designs of subverting peace and harmony in India by promoting Khalistan secessionist movement, experts have said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 20:02 IST

Imran Khan wants judiciary to investigate accountability judge video

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the judiciary should take notice of the alleged video of the accountability judge released by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N) leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece's new PM

Athens [Greece], July 8 (ANI): Centre-right candidate Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn-in as the new prime minister of Greece on Monday, a day after his New Democracy party won a landslide victory in the country's parliamentary elections, putting an end to the rule of leftist Syriza government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 19:17 IST

Pakistan: Court extends remand of Zardari's sister in graft case

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): An accountability court here on Monday extended the physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur for 14 more days in a mega-money laundering case worth Rs. 4.4 billion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:46 IST

Pakistan's 'heaviest' man passes away 10 days after 'successful...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan's "heaviest" man, weighing 330 kilograms, died on Monday, 10 days after he underwent a "successful" laparoscopic surgery at a Lahore hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:41 IST

Iran exceeds Uranium enrichment limit set under 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], July 8 (ANI): Iran has officially surpassed the 3.67 percent Uranium enrichment limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal and could consider increasing the stockpile to 20 percent in the future, the country's nuclear agency said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:39 IST

Flood alert issued in Nepal, heavy rains expected for next 2...

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Authorities here on Monday issued a flood alert in view of the rise in the water level of rivers due to heavy rains since the last two days.

Read More
iocl