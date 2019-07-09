India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism reviews progress in bilateral projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism on Monday reviewed the progress made in the implementation of bilateral economic and development projects.

The meeting was co-chaired by Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

"The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of all ongoing bilateral projects between Nepal and India in the areas of cross-border rails, petroleum pipelines, roads, integrated check posts, bridges, energy, irrigation, inundation, agriculture, post-earthquake reconstruction, among others," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

"Both sides agreed to address the problems and obstacles for the smooth implementation of the projects," it said, adding they also agreed to expedite works for early completion.

The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's state visit to India in September 2016, to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion within the stipulated deadline.

"Ambassador Puri and Foreign Secretary Bairagi co-chaired the Oversight Mechanism meeting today and discussed the status of Government of India funded development projects. They expressed satisfaction on the progress made and agreed to work closely to complete them at an early date," the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted after the meeting.

The two countries decided to hold another round of meeting on a mutually convenient date.

The sixth meeting of the mechanism had taken place on July 18 last year. (ANI)

