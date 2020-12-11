India-Nepal virtual meet on power sector held

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 10 (ANI): The eighth India-Nepal joint working group meeting on power sector cooperation at the level of joint secretaries was held on Thursday via video-conferencing.

According to officials, the key agenda for both the countries is to access the market for hydro and solar sectors.



"The 8th meeting of India-Nepal Joint Working Group on Power Sector Cooperation at the level of Joint Secretaries has commenced through video conference," India in Nepal wrote in a tweet.

"Key agenda issues to be taken up include grid interconnectedness, market access for Nepali surplus power and Indian investment in Nepali hydro and solar sectors," India in Nepal wrote in another tweet.

Earlier, in November, the fourth India-Nepal Joint Working Group meeting on Railway Cooperation was held to review the cross border rail link projects. (ANI)

