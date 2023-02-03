India, Netherlands hold 2nd Cyber Dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The second Cyber Dialogue between India and the Netherlands was held in the national capital on Friday to build comprehensive and deeper cyber cooperation between respective cyber agencies and departments of both countries.

This Cyber Dialogue will provide both countries with a platform to discuss contemporary topics of importance in cyberspace and a range of high-profile issues of mutual interest, according to the official MEA release

The dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy Division) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Muanpuii Saiawi, and Nathalie Jaarsma, Ambassador-at-Large for Security Policy and Cyber of Netherlands, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

The Indian delegation consisted of senior officials from the MEA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), CERT-In and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC).



According to the official statement, the delegation from the Netherlands included top officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Cyber Task Force, as well as personnel from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including the Innovation and Defense Attaches.

The Cyber Dialogue between the two countries was held in the context of recent developments in global cyberspace to build comprehensive and deeper cyber cooperation between respective cyber agencies/departments in India and the Netherlands.

Strategic priorities, cyber threat assessment, next-generation telecommunications (including 5G technology), capacity building (including the Indo-Dutch Cyber Security School), and cooperation in multilateral fora, as well as the latest developments in cyber at the United Nations, were all discussed at this Dialogue, the release added.

India and the Netherlands agreed to explore opportunities for further collaboration with the involvement of respective stakeholders during the high-level dialogue. The third India-Netherlands Cyber Dialogue will be held in 2024. (ANI)

