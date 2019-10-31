External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday

India objects to China's statement on Kashmir, says bifurcation internal matter

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): India on Thursday took exception to China's recent statement on Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the bifurcation of the region is entirely an internal matter of the country and it does not expect other nations to comment on its affairs.
"The matter of the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is entirely an internal affair of India. We do not expect other countries, including China, to comment on matters which are internal to India, just as India refrains from commenting on internal issues of other countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. We respect other countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.
Kumar noted that China continues to occupy large tracts of areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and has illegally acquired Indian territories from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the China Pakistan Boundary Agreement of 1963.
Kumar said that India has consistently conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on projects under the China-Pakistan economic corridor, "which is in the territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947".
The spokesperson noted that in so far as the boundary question is concerned, India and China have agreed to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the issue through peaceful consultations on the basis of political parameters and guiding principles that were agreed in 2005.
He said that the same was recently reiterated in the second India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai earlier this month. "In the interim, the two sides have also agreed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area."
Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated on Thursday into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with Indian government's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. Commenting on the same, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang today said that the move was "unlawful and void". (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:46 IST

Protests push Hong Kong into recession as economy shrinks 3.2...

Hong Kong, Oct 31 (ANI): Due to months of violent demonstrations, Hong Kong, the financial capital of Asia, has slipped into recession as its economy shrank 3.2 per cent in the third quarter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:55 IST

Indian negotiators resolving outstanding issues on RCEP deal to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Indian negotiators are resolving critical outstanding issues pertaining to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal to ensure it is fair and transparent, the MEA said on Thursday, adding that the country hopes for greater clarity in this re

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:28 IST

Pakistan invitees to Kartarpur corridor inaugural ceremony will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Political clearance would have to be sought by those invited by Pakistan to the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor, MEA said on Thursday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to the inauguration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:13 IST

Intent, content of delegation to be weighed in before centre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The intent and the content of the delegation wishing to visit Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the ground situation in the region at the time of the request would be weighed in by the centre before it allows the visit to the region, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 15:20 IST

Syrian and Turkish troops clash near Ras al Ain

Damascus [Syria], Oct 31(ANI): Syrian and Turkish troops clashed on Thursday near Ras al Ain as Turkish soldiers took over the border town.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:48 IST

North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 31 (ANI): North Korea on Thursday fired two unidentified projectiles towards the East Sea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:11 IST

Japan organises Design Festa art festival

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Tokyo is well-known for its cultural and art museums, but there are also festivals where working professionals and amateurs can show their artwork. Design Festa is an art festival where over 12,000 artists gather twice a year to showcase their art.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:06 IST

Pakistan violated Vienna Convention in Kulbushan jadhav case:...

New York [US], Oct 31 (ANI): Pakistan violated its obligations under the Vienna Convention in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Judge Abduylqawi Yusuf informed the UN General Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Pakistan: Death toll rises to 73 in train tragedy

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31: The death toll in the Tezgam Express tragedy has risen to 73 after the train caught fire following a gas cylinder explosion here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:19 IST

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses grief over Tezgam train tragedy

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed grief over the Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam Express tragedy that claimed the lives of 62 people and injured several others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Rugby World Cup triggers local economy in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 31 (ANI): Japan is hosting Rugby World Cup for the first time. Games are held in various stadiums from the northern to southern areas of Japan. At the station and town close to the stadium, volunteer staff supports visitors to take commemorative photos and guide them to the stadium.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:36 IST

Death toll in Pakistan train fire rises to 62

Liaquatpur [Pakistan], Oct 31 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's train fire accident has increased to 62.

Read More
iocl