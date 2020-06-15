India offered foreign secretary-level talks but Oli govt did not respond

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Debunking Kathmandu's claim that India did not come forward for talks on the table, sources told ANI that to the contrary, "India had offered talks as recently as the day Oli government passed constitution amendment in the lower house".

Sources confirmed that India did offer Foreign Secretary-level talks virtually and also a visit, but Nepal did not respond and Oli government went ahead with the constitutional amendment.

The sources termed the constitutional amendment, which backs the revised map of Nepal, as a unilateral act without historical evidence.

Sources told ANI that India 's assistance to Nepal will continue, including all connectivity projects even during testing times, and as far as talks are concerned, the onus is on Nepal to create a conducive environment as it has taken unilateral action without evidence and created a difficult situation.

Oli government did not reveal about India's offer of talks to people of Nepal and hastily passed constitutional amendment due to political reasons, said a source.

Sources termed as "false and distorted" Prime Minister Oli's claim that COVID-19 is spreading because of Indians coming without proper checking.

"It is a false and distorted claim. People of Nepal had gone there after lockdown with full knowledge. Both countries agreed on the number of citizens to be taken in. Once a person crosses the border, it is the responsibility of the respective government to take care of quarantine and follow up. We are seeing a surge in the number of cases in Nepal recently due to inadequate testing. Oli government is facing ire of the opposition. There are many Nepali citizens returning from all over the world. India also facilitated their return and gave clearances. Singling out India for COVID spread is surprising and politically motivated," a source said.

On the killing of Indian citizen at border, sources said that India has taken up the matter with Nepal's Home Ministry in Kathmandu and their mission in Delhi and a formal response from Nepal is awaited. After strong intervention by the Indian mission in Nepal, an Indian national who was detained during the firing incident was released on June 13. (ANI)

