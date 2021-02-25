India offers 'Made in India' vaccines to all foreign diplomats and their families

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Envoys, UN workers and people working in intergovernmental agencies and their families may not have to worry about Covid-19 vaccines. The Indian government has offered India-made vaccine in a special Covid vaccine drive for diplomats in all locations in the country.

Informing reporters about this special drive in a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "All eligible members of diplomatic corps and their families have been offered Indian made vaccine. Not only envoys but UN and intergovernmental agencies working here have also been offered the vaccine."

"This drive of vaccination of diplomats is available in all locations across the country," he added.

India which is now termed a World Pharmacy is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and is emerging as a key supplier of Covid vaccines to more than 70 countries now on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

At home also India is running the world's biggest vaccination programme. (ANI)