India, Oman Air Forces prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI to enhance interoperability

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the joint bilateral Exercise Eastern Bridge VI with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO).

The Ex Eastern Bridge VI will enhance operational efficiency through interoperability and will learn best practices and operate together.



"Enhancing operational efficiency through #Interoperability. #IAF and #RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. This event will provide a platform for both Air Forces to learn best practices and operate together," tweeted Indian Air Force.

Ex Eastern Bridge V was held in October 2019 at the Air Force Base Masirah, Oman.

IAF contingent comprised MiG-29 and C-17 aircraft. It was the first time that MIG-29 fighter aircraft participated in an International Exercise outside India. (ANI)

