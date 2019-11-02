Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Indian diaspora in Tashkent on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Indian diaspora in Tashkent on Saturday. Photo/ANI

India on right path to becoming 3rd largest economy by 2030: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:12 IST

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): India is on the right path to becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2030, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, as New Delhi is focusing on fulfilling the basic necessities of the masses.
Addressing the Indian diaspora here, Singh said: "I want to assure you all that India is heading forward at a quick pace. We are a USD 2.7 trillion economy today, the double of what we were four and a half years back. By 2025-26, the size of our economy will be USD 5 trillion."
"Our efforts are to make India the third-largest economy by 2030, and we are moving in the right direction to achieve this. Our Prime Minister is very visionary. He feels that the government should focus on fulfilling the basic needs of our people. Only then they would have the confidence to become better contributors to the society," said Singh.
The Defence Minister said that the Indian government and the Prime Minister have strong will power to make the nation better.
"They say it takes more than mere rhetorics to do something. I want to assure you that the government and the Prime Minister have a strong will power to make the nation better," he said.
Defence Minister Singh is in Uzbekistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
In his address at the SCO meeting today, Singh stressed upon the need for the implementation of existing international laws and mechanisms without "double standards" to combat terrorism.
India is actively engaged in various SCO cooperation activities and dialogue mechanisms in the region as well as to further develop multilateral cooperation within the SCO framework. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:00 IST

Indian diaspora in Thailand welcomes PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Thailand upon his arrival in capital Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the ASEAN-India summit.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Volcano erupts on Japan's Satsuma-Iojima island

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 2 (ANI): A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima island in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima on Saturday, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 15:58 IST

India committed to balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations: PM Modi

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 14:21 IST

PM Modi arrives in Bangkok for ASEAN, East Asia, RCEP summits

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday for a three-day visit to Thailand where he is scheduled to participate in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia, and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summits.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:39 IST

9 school children killed in blast in Afghanistan's Darqad district

Darqad [Afghanistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Nine school children were killed in a blast in Tahkhar province's Darqad district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:38 IST

Pak troops suffer heavy casualties in border clash with...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Pakistan suffered heavy casualties after its military clashed with Afghan border troops in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:25 IST

Rajnath Singh meets Afghan Chief Executive in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:23 IST

Intern'l laws, mechanisms need implementation without 'double...

Taskent (Uzbekistan) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Existing international laws and mechanisms are needed to be implemented without "double standards" to combat terrorists, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his address at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:43 IST

Rajnath Singh lays emphasis on economic cooperation at SCO...

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid emphasis on economic cooperation during his remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:29 IST

Rami Ranger applauds Indian govt's efforts to spread teachings...

London [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Businessman Rami Ranger, a prominent member of the Indian community has applauded the efforts of the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spread and promote the teachings of Sikh religion and its Gurus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:28 IST

USA: Chad Wolf named acting Homeland Security Chief

Washington [USA], Nov 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The Under Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Chad Wolf, has been named the next acting DHS chief, the White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 10:08 IST

Rajnath Singh attends SCO meeting in Tashkent

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], Nov 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on Saturday.

Read More
iocl