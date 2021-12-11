India organises seminar on cyberspace security for RATS SCO member states

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): After assuming the Chairmanship of Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO (RATS SCO) from October 28, 2021, for a period of one year, India on Friday organised a two-day seminar on cyberspace security for the member states.

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), Government of India in association with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), as a Knowledge Partner, organized a two-day Practical Seminar from 7-8 December on "Securing Cyberspace in the Contemporary Threat Environment" for delegates from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States, said Ministry of External Affairs release.

This Indian initiative is an effort to enhance the collaboration among RATS SCO member states to counter the misuse of the internet by terrorists, separatists and extremists.



The seminar is the first event to be hosted by India during its Chairmanship. This is the second time, India is hosting such a seminar. The first one was held in Hyderabad, India in August 2019. The seminar could not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

This seminar addressed key areas like policies and strategies, cyber terrorism, ransomware, and digital forensics amongst others. The representatives from the Executive Committee (EC) of RATS SCO and all SCO member countries attended this seminar, added MEA release.

The programme focused on the changing nature of online crime and criminal behaviour in order to understand the threats, trends, issues, responses and ethical questions associated with, mainly terrorists using technology. It examined issues related to the cyber-realm from an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional perspective, offering a unique look at a range of challenges. Technical challenges during digital forensics examination were discussed in detail with case scenarios, said the release.

The seminar provided Hands-on Practical experience to the participants to enhance the capabilities of respective law enforcement agencies in securing cyberspace from terrorism, separatism and extremism.

An exhibition by various Indian digital forensics tools and solution providers was also organized to showcase global products and tools. (ANI)

