India packs a powerful punch at Pak for raising Kashmir in Maldives Parliament

Male (Maldives), Sept 1 (ANI): Maldives Parliament on Sunday witnessed a heated exchange of words between India and Pakistan after Islamabad attempted to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and was immediately rebuffed by New Delhi, which stated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

A fiery exchange of words took place between delegation members of the two countries when Pakistan tried to raise the Kashmir issue during the 4th South Asian Speakers' Summit on sustainable development goals (SDG).

The Summit is intended for Speakers of the Parliaments of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. India is being represented by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Pakistan's Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri first raised the issues of Kashmir. "We cannot ignore the situation of Kashmiris who are facing oppression. They are facing injustice," he said.

Singh, however, rose to say: "A country that perpetrated a genocide of its own people has no moral right to speak."

"We strongly object to raising the internal matter of India on this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues, which are extraneous to the theme of the summit," he said.

He also said that there is a need to "end cross border terrorism and all kinds of state support for the same" for the interest of regional peace and stability.

Responding to Singh, Pakistan Senator Quratulain Marri said: "SDGs for women and youth, nothing can be achieved without human rights. The atrocities being meted out on Kashmiris..."

Speaker Mohamed Nasheed, Maldives' Majlis and Excellency Secretary-General IPU Martin repeated a categorical statement that this summit is only meant to discuss SDGs.

Marri was also interrupted by Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohammed Nasheed, who attempted to put an end to the heated exchange of words.

However, sparring by both sides continued even after repeated interruptions by Nasheed.

"A country that perpetrated a genocide of its own people has no moral right to speak," said said.

To this, Marri raised her voice and said: "Pakistan is not a purveyor of terror."

Pakistan has so far approached various world leaders including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II to seek their interventions into the matter. However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions.

India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror. (ANI)

