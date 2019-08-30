Representative Image
Representative Image

India, Pak agree to attend SAARC Foreign Ministers' meet in New York

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:02 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the changed constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, both neighbours have agreed to participate in the SAARC Council of Ministers meeting at Foreign Minister level scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting in New York next month.
Pakistan is upset with the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts to internationalise the issue.
Against this backdrop, the participation of the two countries in the meeting chaired by Nepal can result in some positives, officials familiar with the development told the Kathmandu Post.
India and Pakistan have already sent their concurrence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretariat in Kathmandu, the officials added.
Though the meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers is an annual affair and usually takes place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, this time, there were speculations it might not happen due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.
The 18th SAARC summit was held in Kathmandu in 2014 and Pakistan was to host the next summit in 2016.
The 19th SAARC Summit failed to take place since India decided to pull out of it in 2016 following a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir, which killed 19 people.
Other countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Afghanistan, also walked out following India's decision to exit the summit to step up diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.
India, the largest member of SAARC forum, has said it will participate in future summits if Pakistan took steps to tackle terrorism.
Nepal has not issued any official statement, but Foreign Minister Gyawali told the media earlier this month that both the nations should engage in dialogue for regional peace and stability.
"It is an informal meeting, and no structured agendas are being tabled," Arjun Bahadur Thapa, former secretary-general of SAARC, was quoted as saying. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:42 IST

ADB to approve loans worth $1.3bn to Pakistan in November

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured to give loans to Pakistan so that the debt-ridden economy of the country may incorporate reforms especially in its energy sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:00 IST

Jaishankar discusses India-EU Strategic Partnership with...

Brussels [Belgium], Aug 30 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Friday met David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament, along with other leaders and discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:30 IST

India's NDC delegation visits Nepal to discuss warfare strategy

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 30 (ANI): A delegation of senior defence and civil service officials from the National Defence College (NDC) in India met Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Defence Secretary Reshmi Raj Pandey here and discussed issues of mutual interest, especially strategy of warfare.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Imran Khan yet again rakes up nuclear bogey

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yet again ratcheted up the nuclear bogey when he warned of a possible military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of Indian government's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:27 IST

'Kashmir Solidarity Hour' in Pakistan: A damp squib

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Despite Pakistan's persistent attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, its so-called 'solidarity hour' for the Kashmiris has turned out to be a damp squib, inflicting a massive blow to Islamabad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:25 IST

India, Ghana to cooperate in trade, defence, health among other sectors

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): India and Ghana have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors like trade and investment, development partnership, defence and security, health and pharmaceutical sector, capacity building, and people-to-people contacts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:03 IST

Over 2,000 people dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: WHO

Moscow [Russia], Aug 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic (DR) of the Congo since last August while the number of registered Ebola cases has reached 3,000 in the African country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:26 IST

Pakistan Minister gets a shock after mentioning PM Modi's name

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, Pakistani Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:29 IST

Water security at centre of Modi govt's development agenda, says...

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 30 (ANI): The Modi government has put water security at the center of its development agenda, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday (local time), adding that the ministry is the first-ever concrete step towards water conservation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:42 IST

Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian heads to Florida

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) cancelled his trip to Poland to monitor the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to strengthen into a highly dangerous Category 4 storm during the weekend before hitting the Atlantic coast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:35 IST

Caught on cam: Pak cleric instigates crowd for jihad against India

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Even as Pakistan continues to get snubbed on all fronts for propagating terrorism and internationalising Kashmir issue, Islamabad is still indulging in its nefarious and diabolic propaganda by openly calling for 'jihad' against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:53 IST

Qureshi now dials up South Korean counterpart, briefs on Kashmir

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 30 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday briefed his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of Islamabad's nefarious designs to internationalise the issue after New Delhi changed the constitutional status of

Read More
iocl