India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): India and Pakistan have exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities">nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. This is the twenty-ninth consecutive exchange of such a list between the two countries, the first one having taken place on 1st January 1992.

"It was done under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear installations between India and Pakistan," the statement said.

The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991, provides, inter alia, that the two countries inform each other of nuclear installations and facilities">nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. (ANI)

