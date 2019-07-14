Representative Image
Representative Image

India, Pak to hold meeting on Kartarpur corridor today

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Jul 14 (ANI): Officials from India and Pakistan are slated to meet on Sunday to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues.
Government sources said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am at Wagah.
Just a day ahead of the meeting, Pakistan reconstituted its Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) list, and dropped Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla from the list, allaying concerns that India had raised earlier.
Previously, the two countries were slated to meet on April 2 in Pakistan for the second round of talks, which was postponed after reports surfaced about the appointment of "controversial elements" by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.
New Delhi is looking forward to the upcoming talks with Islamabad and will take up a number of key issues, including infrastructure, pilgrims' movement and safety, government sources had said on Friday.
The Kartarpur route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.
Sources said that the work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, which is much before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
One of the main points expected to be raised in the discussion would be India's demand for the construction of a bridge by Pakistan in the creek area. India has raised concerns regarding the possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak due to the construction of an embankment-filled road on the Pakistani side.
While India has already been building a bridge on its side to provide all-weather connectivity for the Kartarpur corridor, it has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on their side as it would provide safe and secure movement of the pilgrims while also addressing concerns over flooding.
The other key issues on the table would be the number of pilgrims allowed to access the corridor, safe and unhindered movement of pilgrims throughout the year, whether they would travel as individuals or groups, and whether they would travel by transport or foot.
Additionally, India will spend Rs 500 crore to build the corridor. The money would be spent, among other things, on installing a high tech security and surveillance system to ensure the safety of pilgrims and creating an all-weather facility to cater to 10,000 pilgrims on special occasions and 5000 pilgrims on a daily basis.
The first round was held on March 14 on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border, during which issues like finalisation of the draft agreement between the two countries were discussed.
The second round of talks on the corridor was announced after the re-election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:38 IST

Czech Republic: 1 dead, 7 wounded after van collides with train

Prague [Czech Republic], July 14 (ANI): At least one person lost their life while seven others were wounded after a van collided with a train near a village in Rakovnik here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 06:18 IST

Power outage strikes NYC, subway services affected

New York [USA], July 14 (ANI): Thousands of people have been left without power across New York City on Saturday evening, according to the energy company responsible for providing electricity to the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:39 IST

Over 1 lakh people left without electricity after 'Barry' makes...

Louisiana [USA], July 14 (ANI): As many as 1, 18, 000 people were left without power on Saturday after category one Hurricane "Barry" made landfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 05:26 IST

USA: Protests against Trump's policies as anti-immigrant...

Washington [USA], July 14 (ANI): Protests are being held across major cities in the United States against President Donald Trump's policies, especially after the leader announced the start of a crackdown on undocumented immigrants by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:28 IST

Syria: Russian military's patrol route targeted by militants in...

Daraa [Syria], July 14 (ANI): Militants on Saturday carried out a bomb attack on a route patrolled by the Russian military in Syria's Daraa province, according to Major General Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:03 IST

Tehran will continue selling oil despite conditions: Iran FM tells Hunt

Tehran [Iran], July 14 (ANI): Speaking to his British counterpart via telephone on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran will continue selling oil despite the conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 03:10 IST

Macron announces creation of French Space Command ahead of Bastille Day

Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): Just a day before France marks its National Day, French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday announced that a French Space Command would be created by September next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 02:11 IST

Ten dead after being struck by lightning in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 14 (ANI): At least ten people lost their lives after being struck by lightning across three districts in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Armed separatists kidnap 30 passengers travelling by buses in Cameroon

Belo [Cameroon], July 14 (ANI): Local authorities on Saturday said that 30 passengers were kidnapped by armed separatists along the Fundong-Bamenda highway here after they were forced to step off the buses they were travelling in by the insurgents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:31 IST

Will facilitate release of seized tanker if Iran assures oil not...

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt on Saturday said that the UK would "facilitate release" of the seized oil tanker 'Grace One' if Iran assures that the oil is not headed for Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:03 IST

Imran Khan's 'dream' of locking down entire nation fulfilled:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 13 (ANI): PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Imran Khan, asserting that the latter's "long-cherished dream" of locking down the entire nation was fulfilled.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Toll in Somalia hotel attack climbs to 26

Kismoyo [Somalia], July 13 (ANI): The toll rose to 26 in Friday's terror attack at a hotel here while 56 others were injured, Jubaland state president Ahmed Madobe said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl