Representative Image
Representative Image

India, Pak to hold technical talks on Kartarpur corridor on Sep 4

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:01 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): India and Pakistan will hold another technical meeting to finalise the remaining modalities of Kartarpur corridor in the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday (September 4), sources from Pakistan told ANI.
During the second meeting, which took place on July 14, the two sides agreed to complete the construction of the 4.19 kilometres long four-lane highway connecting the zero point of the Kartarpur corridor to Gurdaspur-Amritsar Highway by September 30, while the Passenger Terminal Complex at Dera Baba Nanak will be completed by October 31, Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement.
Built with a budget of Rs 500 crore on a 15 acre land, the Passenger Terminal Complex have all public amenities to enable smooth passage of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day.
SCL Das, Joint Secretary, Internal Security, in India's Ministry of Home Affairs, who led the Indian delegation during the second Joint Secretary-level talks with their Pakistani counterparts in Wagah, said, "Both sides have agreed to maintain a channel of communication and work towards finalisation on the agreement of modalities. If required, our delegations could meet in India to formally concluding the agreement."
"We have been able to narrow down the differences since the first meeting held on March 14, 2019. Our technical teams will meet further to ensure seamless connectivity. Details will be further worked out," Das added.
The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.
Last month, Pakistani authorities decided to start the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sahib, on September 1.
Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opening of Kartarpur corridor will remain on track irrespective of Pakistan's ties with India over the Kashmir crisis, rejecting rumours that Pakistan had stalled the work on the corridor after the country's relations with its neighbour strained in the aftermath of India's decision to change the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.
The historic corridor will be inaugurated in November this year, she said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:30 IST

Nepal police arrests 5 Chinese nationals for hacking ATMs

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 1 (ANI): Nepal police on Sunday arrested five Chinese nationals from Durbar Marg for allegedly being involved in the ATM card forgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:43 IST

'Kashmir issue cannot be resolved unless Pakistan stands at par...

Islamabad (Pakistan) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A Pakistani boy has opined that India has influenced the whole world through its economy and Pakistan stands nowhere in front of it. He asserted that Pakistan cannot solve the "Kashmir issue" unless it strengthens its economy akin India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:24 IST

Another Hindu girl abducted, forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): In yet another tragic incident of forced conversion, a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Saturday and was forcefully converted to Islam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:56 IST

Taliban targets another North Afghan city after Kunduz

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 1 (ANI): The Taliban in early hours of Sunday morning (local time) attacked Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of northern Baghlan province, a day after they launched a major offensive on the neighbouring Kunduz city, killing at least 10 soldiers and civilians, in a bid to gain contro

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:55 IST

'Sikh, Muslims should work together to fight extremism, both...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the Sikhs and Muslims communities to work together in unison to defeat extremism and intolerance in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:38 IST

Decision on Huawei's 5G infrastructure to be taken during...

Shenzhen [China], Sept 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing row over the Huawei's equipment in 5G mobile networks, a top official working with the Chinese telecom giant said that the final decision in the matter will be taken by during the second informal summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Min

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:12 IST

Police storm MTR train in Hong Kong as protests rage

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (ANI): Anti-government protests in Hong Kong turned violent after the city police stormed a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) train carriage and hit people inside with batons and used pepper spray on late Saturday evening (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:30 IST

US: 5 killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting

Odessa [US], Sep 1 (ANI): Five people, including the gunman, were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a shooting incident on a highway near Odessa in Western Texas on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 07:28 IST

US, Taliban on 'threshold' of an agreement: Khalilzad

Doha [Qatar], Sep 1 (ANI): The United States and Taliban are on the threshold of reaching an agreement to end the 18-year long war and initiate inter-Afghan talks, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Sunday, following the conclusion of the ninth round of peace talks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 06:14 IST

US military strikes al-Qaeda facility in Syria

Washington DC [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): The United States military said on Saturday that it carried out an attack against al-Qaeda leaders in the rebel-held Idlib province in northwest Syria.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:11 IST

US: Two killed, 20 injured in shooting in Texas

Midland [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Two people were killed and up to 20 others sustained injuries after being shot possibly by two gunmen in Midland, Texas, on Saturday, city's Mayor Jerry Morales said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:14 IST

US engaging in 'piracy and threats' to stop Tehran from selling...

Tehran [Iran], Sep 1 (ANI): The United States is engaging in "piracy and threats" to stop Tehran from selling crude oil to its "traditional customers", Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Saturday, following the blacklisting of the country's oil tanker by Washington on grounds that it was hea

Read More
iocl