India, Pakistan to hold Indus water meet in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): India and Pakistan are set to hold the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) in Islamabad from Tuesday.

The Indian delegation of the Indus Water Commission reached Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing on Monday.

The three-day talks on water disputes will be held from March 1 to March 3, ARY News reported Monday. The Indian delegation is headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

According to Pakistan media, the Indian water experts team will proceed to Islamabad for talks over water disputes between the two countries in their three-day visit to Pakistan.

The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held on March 23-24, 2021 in New Delhi.

Under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, the two Commissioners are required to meet at least once every year, alternately in India and Pakistan. The meeting could not be held in 2020 due to restrictions imposed on account of the Covid 19 pandemic situation.

Last year, discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely, Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW). Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position.

Pakistan side had requested India for sharing information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed. Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required under the provisions of the Treaty. (ANI)