India participates in Moscow format consultations on Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], November 17 (ANI): India participated in the fourth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan which was held in Moscow on November 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA in a statement said special envoys/senior officials from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to Afghanistan, including the current humanitarian situation and the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders to provide assistance, intra-Afghan talks, formation of an inclusive and representative government, efforts to counter threats of terrorism and ensuring regional security.

On the sidelines of the Moscow Format Meeting, Indian delegation led by the Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), the Ministry of External Affairs also held discussions with Special Envoys of the participating countries.

Last week, Indian diplomat R Ravindra said the country's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by historical friendship and the special relationship with the Afghan people even though it is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in that country.



"As a contiguous neighbour of Afghanistan with strong historical and cultural links, India's approach to Afghanistan will be guided by our historical friendship and special relationship with the Afghan people," said Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra at the UN General Assembly.

The envoy emphasised that India's main priority in Afghanistan includes providing immediate humanitarian assistance, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

"India is deeply concerned at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. In response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, India has released several shipments of humanitarian and medical assistance," Ravindra further said.

The envoy highlighted that India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan, and on issues related to Afghanistan, it is actively engaged with the international community.

Stressing the demand that the Afghan territory should not be used for terror activities, the envoy said, "The territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist act, especially the terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed." (ANI)

