India-Philippines sign four agreements during President Kovind's ongoing visit

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:10 IST

Pakistan escapes terror blacklisting by FATF, given Feb 2020 deadline

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): In a major development, Pakistan has escaped the terror black list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The global watchdog strongly urged Islamabad to complete its full action plan by February 2020, until which the country will remain on its grey list.