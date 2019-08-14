India planning bigger operation than Balakot in PoK: Imran Khan

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan has 'full knowledge' that India is planning a bigger operation than Balakot in PoK, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

"We have information and we have had two National Security Committee (NSC) meetings. The Pakistan Army has full knowledge that India has made a plan to take action in PoK. Just like how after Pulwama, they took the action in Balakot, according to the information we have, they have made more sinister plans now," Khan said while addressing the Legislative Assembly here on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan.

Khan said that the "hateful ideology" of the BJP and the RSS would not remain limited to Kashmir, but eventually spill towards Pakistan, following which they would take such action.

Khan threatened serious consequences if such an action takes place. "Our Army is prepared," said Khan. "Not just the army, but the entire nation would fight alongside our military... we will respond to whatever they do," said Khan.

In the early morning hours of February 26, the Indian warplanes had crossed over to Pakistan and attacked JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the deadly Pulwama attack. (ANI)

