India, Portugal exchange 14 agreements

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): India and Portugal on Friday exchanged 14 agreements and understanding in various fields including one on the maritime corporation, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, adding the two countries' collaboration in the field of science and technology is making new headway.

"Today we have exchanged 14 agreements and understandings. Our collaboration in the field of science and technology is making new headway," said Kovind during a press conference with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Marcelo, who is on a four-day visit to India, held talks with Kovind earlier in the day.

"The agreement has indeed boosted to our bilateral ties taken our relations to a new high," he added.

The agreements were signed in the fields of nano-biotechnology, higher education, among other areas, while several other agreements have been exchanged.

Marcelo is accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Prof Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalisation Prof Eurico Brilhante Dias and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanche.

The agreement was signed during delegation-level talks between New Delhi and Lisbon.

The Indian delegation was headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Portuguese delegation by visiting President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. (ANI)

