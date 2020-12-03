India protests against Pakistan's attempts to bring material changes in Indian territories

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): India on Thursday protested Pakistan's attempts to bring material changes in the Indian territory under its illegal and forcible occupation.



Responding to a query on India's stand on the construction of a hydropower project in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson reiterated India's stand regarding Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories.

"We have seen media reports about the conclusion of agreements related to Azad Pattan Hydropower Project in PoK. We have consistently conveyed our strong protests to Pakistan on its attempt to bring material changes in Indian territories under its illegal and forcible occupation including by constructing hydropower projects like this one," said Anurag Srivastava, the spokesperson said during his weekly briefing.

The MEA spokesperson reiterated India's position that the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will remain to be integral and inalienable parts of India. (ANI)

