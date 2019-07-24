India provides Nepal clearance to operationalise suspension bridge at Darchula border

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 24 (ANI): India on Wednesday provided clearance to the government of Nepal to operationalise suspension bridge at the Darchula border.

Constructed over the Mahakali River at the Lekam Rural Municipality in Nepal's Darchula district, the bridge (commonly known as Lali Bridge) would provide connectivity with the Pithoragarh town on the Indian side.

"Government of India has provided clearance for operationalisation of the suspension bridge over Mahakali connecting Lalli, Dharchula in Nepal to Dauda, Pithoragarh, India," Spokesperson of the Indian Mission in Nepal Abhishek Dubey told ANI.

"This suspension bridge will provide all-weather connectivity to the people on both sides of the border," he added.

The locals earlier had to risk their lives to cross the Mahakali River. The Bridge would serve as a lifeline for the residents of Darchula district, who reply on Pittoragarh town for the supply of goods.

The town serves as the centre of employment for many people living on the Nepal side, as well as the nearest place for the treatment of sick. There are no roads connecting the two sides.

The bridge was constructed in December 2018, more than two years after the initial deadline of September 2016. Constructed at a cost of USD 3.2 billion, the bridge is 200 meters long. (ANI)

