India ready to partner with interested countries for technology transfer, manufacturing indigenous COVID vaccines: Shringla

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India has said it is ready to partner with interested countries for the transfer of technology and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines indigenously developed in the country.

Both India and South Africa proposed TRIPS waiver for vaccine production as well.

Addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that in order to address vaccine inequity and promote the interests of the developing world, several of whom are members of the Commonwealth, India, along with South Africa, has proposed the TRIPS waiver for vaccine production in developing countries.

"While this issue is being deliberated in the WTO, we stand ready to partner with interested countries for the transfer of technology and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines indigenously developed in India," he said.

India is also working on mass vaccine production under the Quad framework and also partnering with Australia, Japan and the United States to expand the vaccine manufacturing capacity in India, to assist countries in the Indo-Pacific region, again several of whom are small island states and members of the Commonwealth.

"We are proactively considering cooperation in critical areas of genomic surveillance and clinical trials," Shringla said.

"India has taken the initiative to conduct customized COVID-19 specific training programmes for several countries, including Commonwealth member states to build the capacity of healthcare professionals and administrators.

"We are also making available COVID-19 mitigation technologies, solutions and products, including cost-effective test kits, indigenously developed in India for supply to the rest of the world," he added.

He also highlighted the rapid pace of India's own vaccination programme.

"On the domestic front, we are implementing our vaccination programme successfully, having administered an overwhelming 750 million doses so far, with a record-breaking 10 million doses in a single day," Shringla said.

India has provided COVID-19 related support, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and vaccines, to more than 150 countries across the world over the last year. (ANI)