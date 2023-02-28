India records highest number of student visas with 73pc: British High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis has said that last year the UK issued 25 per cent of its total visas from India and New Delhi also recorded the highest number of student visas.



Taking to Twitter, Ellis said that in 2021, the student visas increased by 73 per cent and India also recorded the most work visas with a 130 per cent hike.

"Last year UK issued 2,836,490 visas; 25% of those went to India, more than to any other country. Indian nationals received: highest student visas increased by 73% in 2021, most work visas increased by 130%, largest share of visit visas, 30% of the world," the British High Commissioner tweeted.

The UK is all set to increase the work and student visas for India as the British government announced that they had invited 2,400 visa applications for Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme.



According to an update shared by the British High Commission in India, Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age can enter the ballot if they meet other relevant criteria.

"This is an excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK," said the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme.

Applicants must also have the relevant educational qualifications - bachelor's degree level or above - and possess Pound 2,530 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakhs) in savings. They must also not have any dependent minor children.

"If you're successful in the ballot you'll need to apply for your visa by the deadline given in your invitation to apply. This is usually 30 days after you get the invitation. You must travel to the UK within six months of applying for your visa," an update shared on the government website said.

The ballots will open at 2:30 pm (IST on February 28 and close at 2:29 pm IST) on March 2.

Under the reciprocal arrangement signed off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November, British nationals would also be offered similar visas to live and work in India. (ANI)

