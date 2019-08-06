MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File photo)
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (File photo)

India rejects China's opposition to its move to confer UT status on Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected China's opposition to its move of conferring Union Territory status on Ladakh, calling it an "internal matter" of the country.
"The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament on 5 August, which proposes the formation of a new "Union Territory of Ladakh" is an internal matter concerning the territory of India. India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
Kumar pointed out that India and China had agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along their border until a mutually acceptable solution is found on the issue.
"So far as the India-China Boundary Question is concerned, the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question on the basis of the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of India-China Boundary Question. Pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements," Kumar added.
Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had said that India's move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir undermines China's territorial sovereignty.
"China is always opposed to India's inclusion of the Chinese territory in the western sector of the China-India boundary into its administrative jurisdiction. This firm and consistent position remains unchanged. Recently India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law," the statement by the spokesperson read.
"Such practice is unacceptable and will not come into force. We urge India to exercise prudence in words and deeds concerning the boundary question, strictly abide by relevant agreements concluded between the two sides and avoid taking any move that may further complicate the boundary question," it added.
The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carves out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstaining. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:44 IST

Don't look at the spec in your brother's eye

Pakistan called a joint session of the Parliament to condemn officially the latest developments in India regarding Kashmir. For the occasion, every single member of the parliament was summoned: the Speaker even issued production orders for former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:17 IST

Jaishankar, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held discussions with United States peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad here on the recent developments pertaining to the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:34 IST

Another Pulwama type incident will happen, says Imran Khan on...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): The Indian government's decision to scrap Article 370 that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir will lead to another Pulwama type incident, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:01 IST

Article 370 revoked: Imran Khan likens BJP's ideology to white...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday compared the BJP and RSS's ideology with that of white supremacists and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's government with Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:19 IST

US President's offer to mediate in Kashmir was 'Trump card or...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 06 (ANI): After India revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan's PML (N) chief Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked the Imran Khan-led government to clarify whether US President Donald Trump offered to mediate in Kashmir issue was "Trump's ca

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:05 IST

Scrapping of Art 370 a 'clear violation of international laws':...

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Aug 06 (ANI): Addressing an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's contact group on Kashmir, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the scrapping of Article 370 and 35-A by India is a "clear violation of international laws".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:02 IST

Scrapping Article 370 India's internal matter: UAE Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): The UAE on Tuesday defended India's decision to remove Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is an internal matter of New Delhi and is aimed at "reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:35 IST

Decision to scrap Art 370 in line with BJP's 'racist ideology',...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): The decision to scrap Article 370, that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is in line with the ruling BJP's "racist ideology", Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday while assuring that Pakistan will take up the issue on every international forum to br

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:06 IST

Pak journalists living under threat for exposing ISI-jihadi groups' nexus

Paris, [France], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui, who escaped a kidnapping attempt last year in his country, still feels 'unsafe' as he continues to get threats even after one year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:23 IST

Pak army shall go to any extent to stand by Kashmiris: General Bajwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 6 (ANI): Rattled by India's landmark decisions scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and converting the state into a Union Territory, Pakistan army said on Tuesday that it is prepared to go to any extent to "stand by Kashmiris" in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:29 IST

Chinese central bank expresses regret after US designates...

Beijing [China], Aug 6 (ANI): Chinese central bank on Tuesday expressed "deep regret" over United States' unilateral steps to designate China as a currency manipulator and said that the step will "bring turmoil to the financial market".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:15 IST

Sri Lankan PM welcomes Centre's move to confer UT status on Ladakh

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 6 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday welcomed the Central government's move to confer Union Territory status on Ladakh, a region with a Buddhist majority.

Read More
iocl