India rejects China's reference to J-K in UN

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India has rejected the reference to J&K in a statement made by the spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said: "We reject the reference to J&K in a statement made by the spokesperson of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further said that China is well-aware of India's position on Jammu and Kashmir.

"China is well aware of India's consistent position on this issue. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to J&K are internal matter to India," said the MEA.

India has warned the other countries to refrain from talking about Jammu and Kashmir as it is Indi's internal matter.

"It's our expectation that other countries would refrain from commenting on matters that are internal affairs of India and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We expect China to recognise and condemn cross-border terrorism that affects people of India including in J&K," said the MEA in the statement. (ANI)