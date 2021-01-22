India remains committed to assist people of Nepal in fighting COVID-19, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India remains committed to assisting the people of Nepal in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you PM @kpsharmaoli. India remains committed to assist the people of Nepal in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccines being made in India will also contribute to the global efforts to contain the pandemic," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli thanked PM Modi for granting one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal.



"I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people," PM Oli wrote in a tweet.

India gifted one million Covishield vaccines to Nepal, under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.

"Nepal receives Indian vaccines. Putting neighbours first, putting people first!", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday had announced vaccine rollout for Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles from Wednesday which comes in line with its Neighbourhood First Policy.

India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir, and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves, and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID19 pandemic. (ANI)

