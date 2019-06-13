Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefing media in Bishkek.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefing media in Bishkek.

India, Russia and China to hold trilateral meeting on sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): India, Russia and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka in Japan later this month.
This was disclosed after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting here.
"It is planned that there will be a Russia, India and China trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media while briefing on the meeting between Modi and Putin.
Ever since G20 was formed, India has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations. The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.
Gokhale alsosaid that Modi will visit Russia in early September as the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum to which he was formally invited by Putin.
"President Putin has invited Prime Minister Modi formally to be the main guest at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia in early September, and Prime Minister Modi has warmly accepted the invitation. So, this will be a bilateral visit that Prime Minister will make and thereafter for the India-Russia annual bilateral summit," Gokhale said.
Russia has also activated the first batch of orders of AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles, he said.
"Naturally, discussions took place on defence related issues. Prime Minister thanked President Putin for the rapidity with which Russia had responded to our request for Make in India to manufacture the AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles in Amethi. This is a project which was set up in record time and President Putin infact confirmed that the first batch of orders was already activated. Both leaders were very pleased with it. In a sense, this marks the beginning of the process where we will move away from the buyer, seller relationship to one way that is technology transfer and Make in India, job creation and content creation in India," he said.
It was during his official visit to India last October that Putin and Modi reached an agreement on producing Kalashnikov assault rifles' 200 series in India.
On 3 March, Modi launched an AK-203 rifle manufacturing unit in Amethi as part of the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between India's Ordnance factory and a Russian firm.
"One of the areas President Putin particularly mentioned was the modernisation of Indian Railways. In this regard, they are doing a study for the upgrading of the Nagpur-Secundrabad line and this was the area in which Russia is interested in.
During his meeting with Putin, Modi said, "I am obliged with the highest respect order of St Andrew the Apostle, on behalf of people of India. I am very grateful for your support for the rifle manufacturing unit in Amethi. We will meet in (G-20 summit) coming days in Japan." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:33 IST

India, China to hold 70 events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

Bishkek [Krygyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, India and China will both hold 70 programmes, 35 in each country, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Xi to visit India for informal summit with Modi: MEA

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping will have an informal summit in India later this year on the lines of the informal parleys that had in Wuhan in China last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:38 IST

Kim sent a 'very interesting' letter to Trump: S Korea

Oslo [Norway], Jun 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a "very interesting" letter to US President Donald Trump amid stalled denuclearisation negotiations between the two sides.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Pakistan needs to create a terror-free atmosphere: India

Bishkek [Kygryzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see Islamabad doing it at this stage.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:38 IST

SCO summit: PM Modi meets Xi Jinping, Imran Khan reaches Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): On his first visit for a multilateral forum meeting after reelection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in which both the sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Imran Khan will be thrown out of stadium by spectators: Nawaz Sharif

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 13 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif on Thursday accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of indulging in corruption and targetting his opponents for political benefits, claiming that the cricketer-turned-politician will be "thrown out of the stad

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:09 IST

UK approves US request for Julian Assange's extradition

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The United Kingdom has signed an extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing charges in the United States under the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into a classified government computer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:13 IST

PM Modi arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Summit

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday afternoon to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:57 IST

Blasts damage 2 ships in Gulf of Oman: Reports

Muscat [Oman], Jun 13 (ANI): Two large oil tankers have been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian state media reported on Thursday without citing any clear evidence.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:51 IST

Hong Kong: Govt offices shut down due to mass protests over...

Hong Kong, June 13 (ANI): Authorities in Hong Kong on Thursday closed government offices after mass protests intensified against a controversial extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for criminal prosecution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:35 IST

PM Modi to begin bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on Friday, says...

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his bilateral visit to Kyrgyzstan on June 14 after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit ends in Bishkek, Indian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alok Dimri said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:50 IST

US accuses North Korea of breaching UN fuel cap

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 13 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday accused North Korea of violating a UN-imposed ceiling on fuel imports by conducting dozens of ship-to-ship transfers at sea that broke international sanctions.

Read More
iocl