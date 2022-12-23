India, Russia hold working group meet on modernization, industrial cooperation

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): India and Russia held a working group meeting on modernization and industrial cooperation in New Delhi on Friday and reviewed the progress made on issues concerning Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation.

The issues were discussed during the ninth session of the India-Russia Working Group on Modernization and Industrial Cooperation of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation in New Delhi.

The two sides highlighted the "excellent bilateral relations" between India and Russia. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthen mutual cooperation in various sectors. The working group meeting was held as part of a series of meetings between the two nations under the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation mechanism.

"The Working Group reviewed the results of the eighth session of the working group in the focus sub-groups identified, namely modernization, mining and mineral fertilizers & chemicals," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the press release.

"The two sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in several areas. This visit was an opportunity to consolidate the partnership between India and Russia," the release further said.





Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry co-chaired the Indian side in the working group meeting. The Russian side was co-chaired by Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia.

Earlier on December 22, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov participated in the 13th Annual Russia-India Business Dialogue Forum. In his address, Alipov emphasised that they are witnessing a surge in interest from businesses.

In a tweet, Denis Alipov stated, "Participated today in the 13th Annual #RussiaIndia Business Dialogue Forum. We're seeing a huge surge of interest from businesses - both large & small. Remarkably, provinces play an important role in bilateral economic cooperation."

Ambassador of India to Russia, Pavan Kapoor addressed the plenary session of the 13th India-Russia Business Forum. In his address, Pavan Kapoor stressed the need for businesses on both sides to understand and using new opportunities to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India.

Russian Embassy in India tweeted, "@AmbKapoor addressed the plenary session of the XIII India-Russia Business Forum organised by Indian Business Alliance in Moscow. He stressed the need for businesses on both sides to understand & utilize new opportunities in furthering trade & economic cooperation." (ANI)

