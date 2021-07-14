India, Russia supportive of Intra-Afghan talks, says Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday said both countries are supportive of the intra-Afghan talks based on commitments of the parties to ensure that future government is inclusive.

"Situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating. We're both supportive of intra-Afghan talks based on commitments of the parties to ensure that future government is inclusive. It is critically important to support Afganistan and making the country independent," Russian envoy said.



Russian Deputy Chief of Mission, Roman Babushkin also added that role of India is certainly very important and Taliban is the current reality in Afghanistan.

"The role of India and regional players is certainly very important. Taliban is the current reality in Afghanistan, it's a part of intra-Afghan talks which we believe should be a solution for normalization," Babushkin said.

Kudashev said the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Moscow shows how much attention both sides are giving to each other and this is important in a run-up to the 2+2 India Russia summit.

"After a very successful trip of Dr Jaishankar to Moscow. The visit was a very timely follow up on the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visit to New Delhi and demonstrated how much attention both sides were paying to satisfy the common desire to maintain a strong, dynamic to bilateral high level ties. This is especially important in view of preparation for the next big events planned later this year included. They include both trade and economic as well as defense Intergovernmental Commission's meetings. The first two plus two ministerial meetings later this year and of course, the (Indo-Russia) Summit," Kudashev said.

He also added that the possible visit of President Vladimir Putin is being discussed. However, the epidemiological situation will be a very important factor. (ANI)

