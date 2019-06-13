India, Russia will define world landscape: Envoy Nikolas Kudashev

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): India and Russia will define the world landscape in the coming future, said Moscow ambassador Nikolas Kudashev on Wednesday.

He also asserted that India and Russia friendship is "evolving" and "reaching new heights".

"Today is Russian National Day, but it is also the day of Indo-Russian friendship. This friendship is evolving and reaching new heights," Kudashev told ANI.

"The two giants-- India and Russia-- will define the world landscape. If all goes well, the dynamic relationship will continue. It is a continuation of an old friendship. There is a feeling of joy and great satisfaction that the friendship between the two countries will continue and last from near to the distant future," the Russia Ambassador said a day ahead Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold talks.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while speaking at an event to commemorate Russia Day, asserted that Moscow is a "valuable partner" of New Delhi.

"India is looking forward to the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin tomorrow. Moscow is a valuable partner of New Delhi and focused on the enhancement in trade ties."

The 19th summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will be held at the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek on June 13-14.

Modi and Putin are scheduled to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, no formal meetings have been announced to take place between Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will also share the same table at Bishkek. (ANI)

