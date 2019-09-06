India, S Korea sign two agreements to boost defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 : India and South Korea on Friday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to further enhance their defence cooperation.

The documents were signed following a bilateral between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo in Seoul.

They are aimed at increasing defence educational exchanges and mutually extending logistical support to each other's Navies, a statement by Defence Ministry said.

During the talks, the two ministers discussed the ongoing co-operation at Service-to-Service level and prospects for enhanced co-operation between the defence industries of the two Asian countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Later in the day, Singh paid homage at the National Cemetery of Korea to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. He also visited the War Memorial, where he presented a copy of the citation received by the Indian 60th Para Field Hospital for its exceptional contributions during the Korean War.

