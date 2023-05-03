India, Saudi Arabia discuss aspects of enhancing bilateral coordination

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and discussed aspects of enhancing bilateral coordination on many issues of common concern and intensifying the efforts of the two countries in laying the foundations for international peace and security.

"His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held today a phone call with His Excellency Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement which is shared by its official Twitter account.

"During the call, they reviewed the historical and strong relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields," it added.

"The two sides discussed aspects of enhancing bilateral coordination on many regional and international issues of common concern, and intensifying the efforts of the two friendly countries in laying the foundations for international peace and security," the statement read.

Before starting "Operation Kaveri," Jaishankar, at that time also called his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and "appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation."

"Spoke to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, HH @FaisalbinFarhan just now. Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," Jaishankar tweeted in April.

Days after the call, Indian nationals are among 66 people from "friendly and brotherly countries" who were evacuated by Saudi Arabia from violence-torn Sudan.



Before the evacuation operation started, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with a specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Committed to ensuring that no Indian national is left behind in Sudan, India started Operation Kaveri on April 24 and has also deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, under Operation Kaveri, 328 more Indians landed at the New Delhi International Airport from strife-torn Sudan on Tuesday night. Nearly 3,000 stranded Indians have reached India till now.

"328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

