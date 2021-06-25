India says Chinese actions over last year seriously disturbed peace in border areas in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing a large number of troops close to border areas in Ladakh and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Answering queries during the regular media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the actions of the Chinese Army are in violation of our bilateral agreements, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements.

"It is well recognized that it has been the Chinese actions over the last year, including amassing of a large number of troops close to border areas in the Western Sector, and trying to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said.



"These acts are in violation of our bilateral agreements, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements that mandate that the two sides shall strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and that two sides will keep their military forces in the areas along the Line of Actual Control to a minimum level," he added.

He was answering a query related to the disengagement process with China.

His remarks came a day after China's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that deployment along the western section of the China-India border was a "normal defence arrangement".

India and China have held military talks for disengagement from remaining friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang Plains after having successfully disengaging in the Pangong lake area earlier this year. (ANI)

