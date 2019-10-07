External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a keynote address on the occasion of the completion of 55 years of ITEC programme in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a keynote address on the occasion of the completion of 55 years of ITEC programme in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

India seeks to be leader in Climate Change Action: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): India seeks to be a leader in the Climate Change Action, as manifested by its initiatives towards reducing fossil fuel dependency and emissions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Monday, adding that New Delhi would not limit these efforts to its own soil only.
Delivering a keynote address on the occasion of the completion of 55 years of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, Jaishankar said: "India seeks to be the leader in Climate Change Action. India's initiative of the International Solar Alliance led by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a testimony to the fact that we are committed to a clean and sustainable future for the children of tomorrow. We are fast moving towards the use of clean technologies and e-vehicles for the reduction of fossil fuel dependency and emissions."
Jaishankar noted that the country has the fastest-growing solar energy programme in the world, and has set a target of production of 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy as part of the Solar Alliance Initiative and its integration in the main power grid, which are "well on its way to be achieved."
He said that the significance of these achievements lies in the fact that India does not limit its efforts towards climate change action to its soil.
"Much of our development assistance, particularly capacity building through ITEC is geared around training and projects in solar technologies and other renewables in Africa, Caribbean and Pacific island countries."
The Minister noted that the development cooperation has always played a central role in India's foreign policy and its relations with partner countries are based on the principles of equality, mutual respect for sovereignty and freedom of action and choice.
"It is not based on competition, conditionalities or prescriptions. It stems from the spirit of solidarity to enhance mutual learning for shared and sustainable growth. These are also the cornerstones in our capacity building initiatives which span from Latin American countries to Pacific Island countries, as we traverse similar paths of development," he said.
Recounting the challenges of population resource imbalances, rising inequities, and climate change, among others faced by the developing countries today, the minister said that India is committed to facing these challenges by expanding its "partnership choices in foreign cooperation and (by) resolving to collaborate more closely to press ahead with our SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals)."
"Thus, in its own modest way, India has also tried to step-up the material resources and enabling mechanisms, especially in the past one decade in sharing of our development experience with the rest of the world," he said.
Some of the steps taken by the MEA in this regard include the setting up of the Development Partnership Administration Division as a dedicated agency within MEA, enhancement of budget allocations for partner countries, increase in the size of the Foreign Service, including the hiring of subject matter experts, increasing number of scholarships.
"Moreover, in all the recent development co-operation initiatives, capacity building has been a central theme. Several announcements for enhancement of ITEC training slots have been made during the recent bilateral visits and also at the various multilateral engagements such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), IAFS-III, Caribbean Community (CARICOM), FIPIC- to name a few," he said.
He said that such capacity-building efforts by India are in line with the country's neighborhood first policy. "This is of course not to undermine our efforts of co-operation with our other regional partners which are equally valuable and unique," he said.
Jaishankar said that India is acutely aware of the role of affordable and quality healthcare, professional skills and higher education as determinants of human development.
The minister said he is "delighted to have launched" the e-Vidya Bharti and e-Arogya Bharti, tele-education and tele-medicine project for Africa, "which is one of the largest projects being executed by Ministry.
"This project will enable African students to access premier Indian education through the comforts of their homes and offer Indian medical expertise to African doctors and patients alike," added Jaishankar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:46 IST

Pak destroying, misleading Punjab's youth: Khalistani leader...

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): The founder of Dal Khalsa and UK-based Sikh separatist leader, Jaswant Singh Thekedar has lambasted Pakistan for creating instability and misleading the youth in the Indian state of Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:39 IST

US begins troops pullout from Syria ahead of Turkey's planned...

Damascus [Syria], Oct 7 (ANI): The United States military on Monday evacuated two observation posts in the Syrian cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad, Sputnik news agency reported.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:30 IST

Rajnath Singh to officially receive Rafale aircraft in France

Paris [France], Oct 7 (ANI): In a step that will give an edge to India over China and Pakistan in aerial combat capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially receive the first Rafale combat aircraft for the Air Force on Tuesday here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:19 IST

Anumula Gitesh Sarma appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:20 IST

October 1st parade signals China's strategic deterrence against USA

Hong Kong, Oct 7 (ANI): Loyal Chinese citizens are still fizzing with excitement and pride after the largest ever People's Liberation Army (PLA) parade replete with impressive weapons of war rolled through Tiananmen Square on October 1, a spectacle that featured 40 per cent new equipment never shown i

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:43 IST

Lahore HC accepts application of Hafiz Saeed challenging his...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): The Lahore High Court on Monday accepted an application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, challenging his arrest in the terror-financing case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:03 IST

Nobel Prize in Medicine jointly awarded to 3 for learning how...

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 7 (ANI): The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to William G Kaelin Jr, Peter J Ratcliffe and Gregg L Semenza on Monday for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Taliban releases 3 Indian engineers

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 7 (ANI): The Taliban said they have released three Indian engineers in an exchange of 11 of its members, including some high-ranking officials of the militant group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:46 IST

'Saudi Prince recalls his special jet flying Imran Khan mid way'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Seems like Pakistan has suffered another blow on the diplomatic front. A Lahore-based weekly magazine 'Friday Times' has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions at the UN General Assembly miffed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to an extent that he ord

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:40 IST

President Sirisena to not contest Sri Lanka polls next month

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka's incumbent President Maithripala Sirisena has decided not to contest the country's presidential elections scheduled to be held on November 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:38 IST

Trade War: Why manufacturers are not rushing into India, Indonesia

Singapore, Oct 7 (ANI): Out of 56 companies that relocated their production out of China between April 2018 and August 2019, only three went to India and two to Indonesia. This was the finding of a study by Nomura, a Japanese financial group.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:35 IST

Pak PM Imran Khan to embark on a 3-day visit to China today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart on a three-day visit to China today to discuss issues of regional and bilateral significance, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl