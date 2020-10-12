Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan
India sees Kuwait as trusted partner in achieving energy security: Pradhan tells Kuwaiti oil minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2020 16:41 IST


Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, had a meeting with Kuwaiti oil minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel on Monday wherein he conveyed that New Delhi sees the gulf country as an important and trusted partner in achieving energy security.
Pradhan, who is on a two-day visit to Kuwait, invited Al-Fadhel to invest in India as a part of the #AatmaNirbharBharat initiative.
"Had a good meeting with HE Dr. Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel, Minister of Oil and Acting Minister of Electricity and Water, State of Kuwait. We discussed on how to enhance our energy partnership, including two-way investments in the oil & gas sector," he tweeted.

"India sees Kuwait as an important and trusted partner in achieving energy security. Invited HH Al-Fadhel to invest in India as a part of the #AatmaNirbharBharat initiative and be a part of India's growth story," he further tweeted.
Pradhan embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Sunday to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on the passing away of former emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah last month.
The minister will be delivering letters from President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new leadership of the oil-rich Gulf nation.
Before his arrival in the gulf country, the Indian minister said that he looks forward to meeting the new leadership of Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward "our historic relationship" in diverse areas. (ANI)

