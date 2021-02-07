India sends COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Keeping up with its humanitarian gesture, India on Sunday sent COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight.



Last month, Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires had said Afghanistan will receive 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from India.

"In the continuation of admirable humanitarian gesture and bilateral bonhomie, India will soon send 500,000 doses of vaccine to Afghanistan. This will expedite our efforts to tackle this medical emergency. Immensely thankful to our allies," Qadiry tweeted.

Till now, India has supplied Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. (ANI)

