India sends second batch of help to earthquake hit Turkey

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): India has dispatched the 2nd batch of aid to Turkey with an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 loaded with self-contained NDRF teams, including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools, and vehicles as part of the Humanitarian And

Disaster Relief (HADR) to earthquake-hit Turkey.

India is extending its support to Turkey through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake that jolted the country on Monday.



Regarding the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted, "Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Turkiye. India continues to support the people of Turkiye in their hour of need."

Earlier, India's Air Force plane carrying the first batch of disaster relief material and a rescue team to support search and rescue efforts in Turkey reached Adana in the earthquake-hit country.

The C17 flight with over 50 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and a specially trained dog squad along with necessary equipment, including medical supplies, drilling machines and other equipment required for the aid efforts departed for Turkey early this morning.





Turkish Embassy in New Delhi tweeted "First batch of earthquake relief material along with NDRF's special search & rescue teams and trained dog squads just arrived in Turkiye. Thank you India for your support and solidarity."

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Turkiye."

The foreign minister further said that that a second plane is also getting ready for departure.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday, a meeting was conducted where it was decided that the NDRF's search and rescue teams, medical teams, and relief supplies would be sent out right away in collaboration with the Turkish government.

Several other countries have come forward to aid and assist Turkey after a massive earthquake shattered lives in the country.

Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,381 as of around 9:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country's disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing. At least 20,426 injuries have also been reported, he added.

At least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday morning local time, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometres east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres, the USGS reported. (ANI)

