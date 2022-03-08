India sends third consignment of 2,000 MTs of wheat to Afghanistan

Punjab [India], March 8 (ANI): The third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat are being dispatched for Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday.

"The third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat are being dispatched for Afghanistan in 40 trucks (via Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar), today. The total gift is of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat," said Balbir Singh Mangat, Joint Commissioner of Customs.

The first consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India reached Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26.

"The first convoy of 2500 MT of wheat assistance reached Jalalabad this morning. The 50 trucks dispatched from ICP Attari travelled through Pakistan to Afghanistan," said Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India.

Moreover, the second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



Earlier on February 22, Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla had flagged the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, in the presence of Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.

In response to appeals made by the United Nations for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, the Government of India has decided to gift 50,000 MT of wheat to the people of Afghanistan. The supply will be effected by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and transported from ICP Attari (India) to Jalalabad (Afghanistan) by Afghan transporters.

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the situation in Afghanistan is critical and millions of people are suffering from hunger and food crisis.

Most of the people of Afghanistan are living below the poverty line, in such a situation, the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by India is like a ray of hope.

In this endeavour, India has already supplied 500,000 doses of COVAXIN, 13 tons of essential lifesaving medicines and 500 units of winter clothing. These consignments were handed over to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul. (ANI)

