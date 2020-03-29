India shifts diplomats in Herat, Jalalabad to Kabul in view of surging COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): India has shifted its diplomats and staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad to Kabul in view of surging coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, government sources said on Sunday.

According to the figures given by the Afghan government, the tally of coronavirus cases in land-locked country, which shares a long border with Iran, one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic in the Middle East, reached 110 on Saturday, with Kabul entering its first day of lockdown to contain the virus.

The sources said that all Indian staff at the two consulates was brought to Kabul as part of precautionary measures following the swelling number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The Indian staff from the two consulates were shifted to Kabul as the two provinces do not have adequate medical facilities. "Better facilities in capital Kabul is also another reason for shifting the diplomats," the sources added.

Earlier this week, at least four service members of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan tested positive for the coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reported.

Afghanistan on Friday declared a lockdown in the capital Kabul in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. All public and private offices and markets except supplying essential products remained closed until further notice.

Officials warned that the spread of the virus in the capital city would put over 5 million at risk.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 195 countries and territories.

The data shows over 607,900 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 28,600 and over 135,600 recoveries. (ANI)

