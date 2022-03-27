India signs MoU at Dubai Expo to enhance 'TEJAS' upskilling project

Dubai [UAE], March 27 (ANI): The Indian authorities signed a Member of Understanding with various companies to facilitate the economic and management support of TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills), a Skill India International project to train overseas Indians.

The MoU was signed between India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Gulf counties based EFS, Dulsco, Artificial Intelligence Organization, FutureMilez, Lulu International Exchange, EDI and Prime Health Group in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Technology Anurag Thakur at the Dubai Expo 2020.



"India's youth not only contributes towards nation-building but also the largest skilled manpower in the world... TEJAS is launched to provide high-quality skills as per global standards. Even during the pandemic, the workforce has been skilled, certified and employed," said Anurag Thakur at the event.



The Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan speaking at the event through video conferencing expressed confidence India becoming the Skill Capital of the world.

"India will soon become the Skill Capital of the world. India's skilled workforce is scripting India's growth story and also contributing to the world economy," said Pradhan.



The Consulate General of India to Dubai Aman Puri said that TEJAS will act as a pathway between India and UAE.

"TEJAS will create pathways between India-UAE and enable the Indian workforce to be equipped with the skills required for the market in the UAE," said Puri.

The project is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians. TEJAS is aimed at creating pathways to enable the Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022. (ANI)